WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested at a traffic stop in Wayne County after drugs were found in their underwear.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says they were alerted to Joshua Rose and Erica Ross by tips saying they were distributing drugs.

Deputies say Rose and Ross were arrested after deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit found fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax in Ross’ bra. They say methamphetamine and Xanax were found in Rose’s underwear.

Joshua Rose and Erica Ross Booking Photos (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Rose and Ross are being charged with Possession of Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.