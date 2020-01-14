Two arrested after stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) The Charleston Police Department has arrested two people following a stabbing at the Transit Mall.
Police say a female was stabbed in the back around 9:00 a.m. this morning at the Transit Mall. They say the victim, Kristie Viramethi, was stable and coherent transported to a hospital.
According to Charleston Police, they have taken a suspect, Tara Dunkle, into custody, and the victim and suspect were known to each other. Police say Dunkle is being charged w malicious wounding for the stabbing.
Police also say a man who is not associated with the victim was arrested at the scene as well. The suspect’s fiancé, Billy Adams, had capiases through the Charleston municipal court for possession of controlled substance x2, petit larceny, and trespassing. Police say they found marijuana on Adams today, so he will also receive a new possession charge.
