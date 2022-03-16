CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been arrested and charged for the murders of two people that were found at a residence in Guyandotte in 2021.

Officials from the City of Huntington say Marcellas Mitchell, 29 of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23 of Huntington, have both been charged with two counts of murder. The victims were Andrea Burnette, 35, and Terrance Holmes, 31.

They say Burnette and Holmes were found dead in Burnette’s residence on May 10, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.

Mitchell was arrested in Detroit, Michigan on Mar. 12, 2022, and Keaton was arrested on Mar. 15, 2022, in the 600 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.