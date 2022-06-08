ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a “knock and talk” operation at a motel in Athens, Ohio.

According to a release from the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, deputies searched for 36-year-old Joshua Schall, of Guysville, and 35-year-old Ashley Meeks, of Coolville. They say that both had active felony warrants out of Athens County.

Agents found Schall and Meeks at the Days Inn in Athens. They say that Schall had a syringe full of suspected narcotics in his hand when they found him. They also say they seized suspected fentanyl and other drug-related evidence.

Schall and Meeks were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and the suspected drugs will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory for analysis.