Two arrested for breaking and entering, damaging cell phone tower

Christian McNeely, 24, of Costa, WV (left) and Thomas Bowles, 24 of Ashford, WV (right) Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a cell phone tower in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Bowles, 24, of Ashford and Christian Hunter McNeely, 24, of Costa were charged with breaking and entering and destruction of utilities, both felony charges.

Deputies responded to Bee Mountain Road near Hernshaw regarding an in-progress break-in at a cell phone tower site around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

During the investigation, deputies found an ATV parked nearby filled with stolen property and tools, including a radio amplifier that helps first responders communicate with dispatchers and one another.

The sheriff’s office says a K-9 Team was called to the area and began a track from the tower site through the woods, ending along Lens Creek Road where a detective found Bowles, who matched the description of one of the suspects provided by surveillance cameras.

After additional evidence and search warrants were obtained, Bowles was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and destruction of utilities.

McNeely was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 13 after a traffic stop.

Kanawha County deputies say damage to tower sites like this one poses a risk to those who on cell phone communication for medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies. The damage also interrupted radio communications for the first responders who would assist those in need in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.