HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been arrested and charged with child neglect after one overdoses in a bathroom at a gas station in Huntington while her child is with an impaired adult in a parking lot.

According to a criminal complaint, on Mar. 13, 2022, at just before 8 p.m., Cabell County EMS and the Huntington Fire Department requested assistance from police at a gas station on 16th Street in Huntington for an overdose.

Cabell County EMS told officials that one woman was passed out in the bathroom not breathing while the other was passed out in a 2011 Toyota Prius with a nine-year-old child in the backseat.

The complaint says HFD’s Deputy Chief handed an officer a bag with six Xanax bars that he says Jennifer Flora, 31, had in her possession. When an officer confronted Flora to detain her, they say she allegedly stuck her right hand down the back of pants to hide a Xanax bar.

Flora says she was “asleep” when the child woke her up saying that “mommy” had been in the bathroom for, “a long time.”

Hannah Giles, 29 and the mother of the nine-year-old in the car, was successfully revived by Cabell County EMS by using Narcan. The criminal complaint says they observed that Giles had a “bluish powder around her nostrils and on her upper lip,” which is allegedly consistent with a narcotic based on the officer’s training and experience.

Giles says she bought a blue 30mg Oxycodone pill which turned out to be Fentanyl, which caused the overdose.

Flora is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Child Neglect, Creating Risk of Injury due to passing out a vehicle with a child in the backseat along with being in an impaired state while having custody of the child.

Giles is being charged with Child Neglect, Creating Risk of Injury for leaving her child with an impaired Flora and for overdosing in a bathroom while her child was in the parking lot.

Child Protective Services is starting an investigation into the incident, according to a criminal complaint..