Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges after a tip during a traffic stop led to drug trafficking arrests in Kentucky.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says he found alleged narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Kentucky State Route 503 and called for assistance.

Deputies say during the investigation, they learned where the alleged narcotics were purchased and obtained a search warrant for a home on Chapman Road in Wurtland.

According to Smith, deputies arrested two suspects, identified as Joshua A. Gamble and Melissa Sue York, on trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and trafficking marijuana.

The sheriff says several handguns, a long gun, several ounces of marijuana, approximately a half-pound of crystal ice methamphetamine, scales, and assorted paraphernalia were allegedly found at the home, along with thousands of dollars in cash.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office ATF, Northeastern Kentucky Appalachia H.I.D.T.A., the Ashland Police Department SWAT Team and Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart’s office worked in a combined effort to execute the search warrant and arrests.

