Two arrested in Gallia County vehicle theft

Two people in Gallia County were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle report. Jan. 25, 2021

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people have been taken into custody in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the Gallia County 911 center around 8:10 a.m. regarding a vehicle theft from the Sun Valley Drive area of Green Township. A deputy patrolling near Bob Evans Farms and the Village of Rio Grande said he saw a vehicle fitting the description heading west on State Route 588.

The deputy said the vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed when he attempted to stop it. He followed the vehicle to the intersection of State Routes 588 and 325. According to Champlin, the vehicle lost control on State Route 325 north in Rio Grande before coming to a stop off the roadway.

The sheriff says two people were taken into custody and criminal charges are forthcoming. The incident remains under investigation.