MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Major Crimes Task Force and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly D. Haley and Cory W. Stewart, both of Pomeroy, for drug possession and trafficking in the 100 block of Peacock Ave. on Feb. 15. Law enforcement also found a child in the residence.

Task Force agents located a large amount of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and cash, as well as drug paraphernalia, digital scales, plastic baggies, syringes, and other drug-related objects in the home. The search came after a long investigation into drug trafficking.

The minor found was released to a family member. The Task Force is following up with Meigs County Children’s Services about the child’s safety.

Both Haley and Stewart are charged with the following:

Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree;

Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree;

Possession of Methamphetamine, felony of the fifth degree

Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree

Both individuals will remain in the Middleport Jail until their arraignment in Meigs County Court.