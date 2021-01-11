Two arrested in Ohio drug bust

Meigs County deputies found heroin, an an known substance and drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search. Sat. Jan. 9, (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested after deputies responded to a call of two men passed out in a vehicle.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on Jan. 9, deputies and Meigs County EMS responded to the scene on State Route 681 in Pomeroy. The deputies said when they arrived, they found both men awake and sitting in the van. They said both appeared to be disoriented, but declined medical treatment.

The sheriff says both men, identified as Darren Howard, 27, of Albany and William Morgan, 58, of Pomeroy, had active warrants for their arrest.

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a tan powder substance, identified as six grams of heroin, and an unknown white powdery substance. They said they found several paraphernalia items in the van including uncapped syringes.

Charges are pending lab results and positive identification of the unknown substance, according to the sheriff’s office.