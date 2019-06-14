Two arrested in Portsmouth drug bust

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WOWK) – Two Ohio residents have been arrested on drug charges, following a drug bust yesterday afternoon. 33-year-old Derrick Armstrong and 29-year-old Erica Renae Neff were taken into custody after Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at their Wheelersburg residence. Officers seized methamphetamine, oxycodone, and an undetermined amount of a suspicious powder, which will be sent to a forensic laboratory for testing.

Armstrong is charged with Possession of Drugs, and also had an indictment warrant for his arrest that had previously been issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court for Endangering Children. Neff is charged with two counts of Possession of Drugs. Armstrong and Neff have been placed in the Scioto County Jail and were set to be arraigned this morning at 9:00a.m.

The case against Armstrong and Neff will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

