Two arrested in Wayne County, drugs found in ‘body cavity’ of woman

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit posted on Facebook that they arrested two people for drugs. It was later revealed that one of them had drugs in their pants and the other had it in her “body cavity.”

Timothy Dotson and Jessica Smith were the two arrested at the traffic stop. They are both residents of Mingo County, the post says.

At the traffic stop, deputies say they were “confident” that Smith had drugs in her “body cavity.”

When arriving at the jail, officers say an X-ray determined that drugs were present in her “body cavity.”

Sheriff Thompson says that Dotson is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin after a “distribution quantity” was found in his pants.

Smith is being charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.