Two arrested on drug charges in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Huntington today, Thursday, June 4, following the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
According to City of Huntington officials, Keyon Lamar Williams, 21, of Detroit and Cloe Marie Johnson, 19, of Huntington, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
The Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, along with assistance from HPD’s SWAT Team executed the warrant around 7 a.m. this morning. City officials say investigators seized 38 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm during the search.
