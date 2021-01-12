Two arrested on drug charges in WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kentucky men are facing drug charges in West Virginia.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Rhoades Dials and Brian Lowe, both of Martin County, KY, were both arrested following a traffic stop in the Whites Creek area of Wayne County. Thompson says Dials, the driver, allegedly gave a false name and was arrested.

Authorities found a bag containing 53 grams of heroin and a vial of an unknown substance during a traffic stop in Wayne County. Jan. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies from the Drug Enforcement Unit said they found a baggie containing heroin hidden in Dials’ underwear along with a vial of an unknown substance. The Drug Enforcement Unit and the Road Patrol say they seized approximately 53 grams of heroin during the stop.

Dials is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy to Distribute 10-100 Grams of Heroin and Lowe is charged with Aiding and Abetting and Conspiracy to Distribute 10-100 Grams, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson said the vial will be sent to the WV State Police Crime lab to be identified and addtional charges could be filed.