Two arrested on drug charges in WV

Jimmy Ray Conley, 29, of Chapmanville, WV and Stephanie Hill, 35, of Danville, WV are facing drug charges in Putnam County, according to the West Virginia State Police. Nov. 22, 2020. (Photos Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges after being arrested at a hotel in Putnam County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, on Sunday, Nov. 22, troopers learned a wanted person was reportedly at the Holiday Inn Express in Teays Valley. They say they found Stephanie Hill, 35, of Danville, WV and Jimmy Ray Conley, 29, of Chapmanville, WV in the room allegedly in possession of “a large amount” of drugs.

Officers said as they entered the room, Hill allegedly jumped from the second-story window onto a ledge and then ran toward the parking lot before she was taken into custody.

Troopers and the BCI Ona Task Force executed a search warrant and found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and U.S. currency. according to the WVSP.

Hill and Conley were arrested and face charges of Possession of Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth. Hill also faces a charge of Transporting Controlled Substances into the State.

According to state police, Hill admitted to her alleged involvement in selling drugs to several people in Logan who have overdosed and died

Police say the investigation is ongoing.