Two arrested on drug-related charges in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men in Logan County have been arrested on drug-related charges.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, A deputy observed a man with no shirt standing at the driver’s side window of a red four-door Chevrolet Silverado while on patrol in the Mud Fork area.

Deputies say the man, identified as David Jennings, 33, of Indian Lake, NY, was then seen allegedly exchanging what was believed to be narcotics with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Paul David Sexton, Jr., 50, of Mount Gay.

Deputies says Tucker pulled his cruiser in front of the pickup truck to investigate and observed Jennings allegedly stuff something into his pants. Jennings was then detained. Upon investigation, the deputy said he found a set of digital scales in the vehicle as well as a number of blue pills and a white powder substance.

Deputies say Sexton refused to comply when asked to exit the vehicle and began to actively resist when removed from the vehicle, allegedly attempting to place the truck in gear and pressing the accelerator.

The deputy then struck Sexton, ending the struggle, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Sexton was then placed under arrest. A third individual, a passenger in the vehicle, was not arrested. The witness advised both Jennings and Sexton had allegedly exchanged heroin for cash, according to deputies.

Both Sexton and Jennings were found to be in possession of suspected heroin along with a number of Klonopin pills, according to the sheriff’s department. Jennings was also found to be in possession of $772 in cash. Both were arraigned in magistrate court on the charges of possession of heroin and obstructing. Deputies say additional charges on both individuals will be forthcoming.

