Two arrests made after shooting and overnight standoff

HUNTINGTON W.V. (WOWK) – 37-year-old Derek Lee Taubert from Tennessee and 34-year-old heather Nicole Dawson from Huntington have been charged in the shooting of 30-year-old Nathaniel Adkins in Huntington Friday night.

According to Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell Huntington, the shooting happened along the 1900 block of Enslow Avenue in Huntington. Huntington Police responded around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. the

Taubert and Dodson barricaded themselves in a home on the 1800 block of Woodmont Road. After negotiation was unsuccessful, the swat team was deployed and entered the house around 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Taubert is being charged with malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. Dodson is being charged with obstructing a police investigation.

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department assisted with calls while HPD patrol units were tied up on the incident.