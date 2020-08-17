Two Boyd County private schools resume classes

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Despite recommendations made by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, school is back in session for two private schools in our area. Holy Family and Rose Hill Christian School started in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 17.

“What we have recommended is a delay of in-person classes until Sept. 28. And then virtual learning can go ahead and start. And basically it’s because it’s not yet safe,” said Beshear Friday.

13 News was able to stop by Rose Hill Christian School where school officials tell us they’ve been working alongside the health department to come up with a safe opening plans for two months.

“The one good thing about our school is that it’s small, and we’re able to do things that maybe other schools can’t,” says Dr. David Bush, chairman of the school board. Bush says Rose Hill class sizes range from five to 13 students, adding that classes are capped at 13.

“If a school opens on Monday, it’s a time when we are probably at our peak for COVID,” Beshear said.

“In defense of the Governor, he has to make recommendations for the whole state,” added Bush. “What we’re doing right now would make no difference if we open on Sept. 28.”

Students must wear face coverings whenever they are in the hallways but do not have to do so inside the classrooms as they are already 6 feet apart.

Bush adds if the board didn’t think it could open schools safely, schools would not have been re-opened. Rose Hill Christian School did close its doors in the spring after a mandate came down from Beshear.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories