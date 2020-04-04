Two care centers closing until further notice as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell Huntington Hospital Urgent Care Center and Hurricane Express Care are temporarily discontinuing services as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each location was closed Friday and will be closed until further notice.

This change is made in response to a significant reduction in patient visits caused by the national emergency and recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines. They say temporarily closing the centers will also help limit potential exposure and preserve scarce PPE resources.

“The situation we are dealing with is creating hardship for all and it is beginning to hit us hard here in Huntington and surrounding areas,” stated Mike Mullins, CEO, Mountain Health Network. With the drastic drop in volumes reaching nearly 50% throughout our system, we have no choice but to adjust our staffing to patient demand. As we prepare with the rest of the state for a surge of COVID-19 patients, we need to temporarily take this action to preserve resources and allow this group of employees to reduce their exposure in a safe manner.”

During this time, if you have non-life threatening medical needs, please consider using Mountain teleHEALTH by visiting mountaintelehealth.com to download the iOS or Android mobile app.

For urgent visits, St. Mary’s Urgent Care, located at 2827 5th Ave., remains open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and the ERs at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and St. Mary’s Ironton Campus provide emergency care.