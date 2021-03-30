Countdown to Tax Day
Two charged in theft from sheriff’s office shooting range

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Darren Curry, 28, (left) and Dennis Eldridge, 27 (right)
(Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range Sunday night.

Boone County deputies say they were on patrol when they noticed a pickup truck located at a local gas station was loaded with “familiar items.” Deputies say the truck was filled with shooting targets and other items that had been stolen from the Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range in the Hobet area in Boone County.

Deputies arrested Darren Tyler Curry, 28, from Turtle Creek and Dennis Lee Eldridge, 27, from Danville for Petty Larceny, Conspiracy and Trespassing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

