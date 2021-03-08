Two children injured in crash, driver charged

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges after two children were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the Saturday, March 6 crash and said he noticed signs of impairment upon speaking with the driver of the van. The driver, identified as Jordan Vickers, allegedly failed Field Sobriety Tests.
Two children in the vehicle were transported to be treated for injuries. Deputies say one of the children was allegedly improperly restrained.
Vickers is charged with DUI w/minors x2, Child not Properly restrained, Left of Center, and Child Neglect x2, and a Child Protective Service referral was made.
