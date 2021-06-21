Two-county police chase ends with crash in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after leading police in a two-county police pursuit on Sunday, June 20, starting in Boone County and ending in Kanawha County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle for moving and equipment violations on Route 3, near Foster in Boone County. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit soon ensued.

The chase soon led into Kanawha County and ended when the vehicle crashed along Chestnut Street in South Charleston.

Troopers found a young child found in the vehicle and placed them into Child Protective Services’ temporary custody.

WVSP say Taylor Turner, 20, of Ridgeview, was arrested and charged with Fleeing – Reckless Indifference, Fleeing – Motor Vehicle, Child Neglect, Driving Suspended, Obstructing, and several traffic violations.

Melvin Taylor III, 24, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested and charged with Child Neglect, Conspiracy to Commit a Misdemeanor and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The investigation is still ongoing.