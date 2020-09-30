Two COVID-19 cases in Mingo County Schools

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County school and health officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Mingo County Schools.

County school officials say a staff member at both Kermit Pre-K 8 and Gilbert Pre-K 8 schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mingo County Board of Education officials say the Mingo County Health Department has asked the positive case in each school to isolate for 10 days in accordance with CDC recommended guidelines and close contacts for both cases have been asked to quarantine for 14 days per CDC recommendations.

School officials say all recommended precautions and actions required by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have been followed and health department and Mingo County Board of Education officials have determined all risk of exposure to be very low at both schools.

Mingo County Schools and the Mingo County Health Department officials say they will continue to monitor all school coronavirus activities and adjust isolation, and quarantine guidance as needed.

