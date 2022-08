KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit.

Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker.

One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital from the 12-mile marker crash, dispatchers say.

They say all lanes are open at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.