UPDATE (Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12:45 p.m.) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two motorcyclists that died in a collision Saturday night.

Brothers Shawn Dakota Roseberry, 24, and Michael Lee Roseberry, 26, of Jordan Creek died at the scene of the crash. According to the release, deputies believed that while the wet roadway conditions were a factor in the crash, other factors included motorcycles that were not street legal, faulty equipment and the lack of helmets on the drivers.

Jordan Creek Road has since opened back up.

UPDATE (Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:35 p.m.) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, two motorcycles collided head-on resulting in the fatal accident.

Both of the victims are male.

No further information has been released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are dead after an accident in the Falling Rock area of Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the accident was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 Block of Jordan Creek Road.

The roadway is closed until further notice.

Kanawha County EMS, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story.