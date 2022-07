OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating after two bodies were found completely decomposed in a trailer in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

KSP says the bodies were found at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The bodies have been sent to Frankfort for autopsies. Police say they could not tell if the bodies were male or female.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.