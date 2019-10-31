ONA, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ona.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says two deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were shot executing a search warrant for stolen property at around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Blue Sulfer Road.
The sheriff says shots were fired, and a suspect named Michael Pinkerman was killed. His father, who was not named, was injured and is in custody.
The Cabell County sheriff told 13 News reporter Lily Bradly at the scene, the deputies, Jimmy Johnston and Jared Cremeans, have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple police agencies are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The Milton Police Department and Delegate Daniel Linville have confirmed the situation, sending thoughts and prayers to the officers.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Two deputies shot in Cabell County
- Civil War Trails program helps bring tourism to West Virginia
- West Virginia group reacts to low test scores in reading and math among 4th graders
- Proposed change to SNAP benefits could hurt WV students
- Another West Virginia hospital in danger of closing
- 5 inexpensive last-minute costume ideas
- Trial set for West Virginia state senator charged with prostitution
- One dead in Boone County fire
- Multiple raccoons take over college library
- Dog is hit by car, gets stuck in grill for 45-minute ride