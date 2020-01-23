Two Eastbound Lanes of Eugene Carter I-64 Bridge Closed for Repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says that two eastbound lanes of I-64 on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston are closed as emergency crews repair a hole in the bridge deck.

The closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. The WVDOH says there will be congestion and back-ups during this time and ask that drivers be alert and drive with caution in this emergency work zone.

