CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says that two eastbound lanes of I-64 on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston are closed as emergency crews repair a hole in the bridge deck.
The closure is expected to last 3-4 hours. The WVDOH says there will be congestion and back-ups during this time and ask that drivers be alert and drive with caution in this emergency work zone.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Two Eastbound Lanes of Eugene Carter I-64 Bridge Closed for Repairs
- James Taylor to perform at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 24th
- Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
- Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
- Cabell- Huntington Health board passes indoor vaping ban
- Healthy Grandfamilies Program director, graduates testify at State Capitol
- Three arrests in copper wire theft at cell phone towers in Kanawha County
- Man arrested in connection with 17-year-old girl found dead in sewer drain
- Gallia County, Hopewell Health Centers partner for mew multi-treatment facility
- Herbert Hoover High School breaks ground in Elkview