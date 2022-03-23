MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges in Meigs County following a Major Crimes Task Force investigation.

According to Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood, says authorities with the task force, the MPD and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search late in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Brownell Avenue Apartments in Middleport in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators say while searching the apartment, they found suspected crystal methamphetamine, pills, digital scales, plastic baggies, drug abuse instruments and several firearms.

According to Wood, two people, identified as Matthew Taylor, 26, and Mckala Coon, 22, both of Middleport, were taken to the Middleport Jail. Both are charged with felony drug trafficking and felony drug possession.

Matthew Taylor, 26, and Mckala Coon, 22, both of Middleport

“The citizens are tired of the drug activity that plagues this community and we will continue to take these drug dealers off the street, one by one,” Wood said. “We will continue to work in conjunction with the Major Crimes Task Force and all local agencies to protect our community and our children’s future from these drugs that ruin so many lives in our area.”