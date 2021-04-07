Countdown to Tax Day
Two facing drug, child neglect charges after Boone County traffic stop

Sandra Maynard, 33, of Big Creek, and passenger, Frankie Maynard, 52, of Gordon, are facing charges including child neglect after a traffic stop in Boone County. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges including child neglect after a traffic stop in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in the Six Mile Road area stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations, After the investigation, deputies learned both the driver, Sandra Maynard, 33, of Big Creek, and passenger, Frankie Maynard, 52, of Gordon, both had active warrants for Cruelty to Animals.

Deputies said they investigated further and saw that a child was also in the vehicle with the suspects.

Sandra Maynard is facing additional charges of DUI-Drugs, Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance. Frankie Maynard is facing additional charges of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substance.

