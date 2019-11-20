Two firefighters injured in Huntington fire, fire labeled as ‘suspicious’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in Huntington in the morning hours of Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Chief Jan Rader says the fire is now being labeled as suspicious, but it remains under investigation.

According to Deputy Chief Ray Calafax, the call came in a little before 7:00 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte to find a house engulfed in flames but quickly made their way inside to battle the fire. One neighbor said there is a man that lives at the home on and off throughout the year. Firefighters say the home was vacant when they arrived.

“I haven’t been this close to a fire in my life,” said Barbara Walker, a neighbor. “It frightened me.”

Both firefighters suffered minor knee injuries and were being checked out by EMS personnel at the scene. One of them had fallen through the floor inside the home. Both were walking around at the scene; one was later treated at a hospital, the other refused treatment.