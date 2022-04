KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were flown to the hospital after an ATV rollover yesterday.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 23 on Morris Fork between Sanderson and Cedar Grove.

They say they were asked to come to the area from Cedar Grove VFD to help with an ATV rollover with injuries.

The two injured were flown to the hospital as requested by medics on the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.