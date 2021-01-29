Two found dead in shopping center parking lot

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been found dead in a vehicle Friday, Jan. 29.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the two bodies were found in a vehicle parked at the Eastern Heights Shopping Center on Route 60 near Huntington. According to Zerkle, the cause of death at this time appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
No further details are available at this time.
