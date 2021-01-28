Two Gallia County convictions upheld in Court of Appeals

Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Tyrone Powell, III and David Hansard who were both convicted in the Gallia County Common Please Court (Photos Courtesy: Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s office)

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) -Two convictions in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court have recently been upheld by the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, the first conviction upheld was against Tyrone Q. Powell, III, of Gallipolis. He was convicted of murder on Dec. 20, 2019, in the April 15, 2019, fatal shooting of Tyrone Powell, Jr. Powell, III, was only 15 at the time of the offense and charged in Gallia County Juvenile Court. The case was then transferred to the Gallia Common Pleas Court for criminal prosecution as an adult, where he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The second conviction upheld was against David S. Hansard of Columbus. He was convicted of felony charges Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine on Nov. 7 in the Gallia County Common Please Court and was sentenced to a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a maximum prison term of 15 years. At the time Hansard was arrested and convicted, he was on post release control for prior prison sentences from drug convictions, according to Holdren’s office.