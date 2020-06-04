Two Huntington men sentenced in federal court as part of ‘Operation Free Market’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Huntington men were sentenced to federal prison today after a long-term drug investigation in Huntington.

According to a statement sent to 13 News by United States Attorney Mike Stuart, George Lockhart, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a federal drug conspiracy and a gun crime.

“He previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm,” the statement says. “Lockhart previously admitted that between December 2018 and May 2019 he conspired with other individuals to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington.”

Stuart says Lockhart admitted he had other individuals sell drugs for him. He also admitted to possessing a firearm during a search warrant in May 2019. He was prohibited by federal law to possess a firearm because he had been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in January 2011, Stuart says.

Bryant Holloway, 41, was sentenced to five years in prison for selling fentanyl. He pled guilty on April 24, 2019 to selling 95 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $10,000.

The investigation, known as “Operation Free Market,” was a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“Operation Free Market took out a significant fentanyl and heroin drug trafficking organization operating between Detroit and Huntington,” Stuart says. “Our work is paying off. As we take more and more purveyors of these poisons off the streets, we are seeing reductions in opioid-related overdose deaths.”

