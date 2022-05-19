NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Two suspects are in custody, and one is still at large after a robbery attempt in Nitro Thursday morning.

Nitro Police say that they responded to a report of a suspected shooting at 32nd St. and 2nd Ave. They say that three people entered a residence in the area, presented a firearm and tried to steal marijuana and money.

They say that an altercation then took place in the residence and moved outside. During the altercation, they say that a victim was struck multiple times in the head. One of the suspects allegedly fired his gun, but nobody was shot.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted Nitro PD in the arrest of two suspects: 19-year-old Anthony Robert Gillig and 20-year-old Justin Ray Landers. Both were charged with robbery.

A third suspect has yet to be identified.