HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in a recent burglary investigation.

Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

The burglary happened at Overstock Liquidations on Route 60 in Huntington.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Vincent at 304-743-1594 or send the office a message on Facebook.