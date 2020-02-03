Two injured in early morning shooting in Scioto County

RARDEN, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at a home in Rarden, Ohio.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says a nearby neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area, saw a vehicle leaving the area around 7:30 a.m. and found Lonnie G. Elliott, 68, lying in the yard of his home.

Detectives say early investigations indicate that an argument and altercation broke out between Elliott; Sabrina Gilbert, 38, of Rarden; and Dustin Underwood, 37, of Waverly, Ohio. Gilbert and Underwood told detectives Elliott had a gun during the altercation while he was approaching the camper. Police say Elliott allegedly shot Gilbert in the side, and Underwood then pursued and fought with Elliot, taking possession of the weapon.

Police say Underwood then left the scene with Gilbert to take her to a nearby hospital. Elliott was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and is being treated for physical injuries from the altercation, and Gilbert was life-flighted to another hospital for her injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sheriff Donini says Underwood is cooperating in the investigation and has turned in the gun Elliott allegedly used in the incident. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigations are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone who may have information regarding the case is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

