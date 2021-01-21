UPDATE: One dead and one critically injured in Mason County fire

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – UPDATE: Point Pleasant Fire Department officials say one woman has died and one man is still in critical condition.

Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office say two people were transported following a mobile home fire in Mason County.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department says the fire happened around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 21 on the 100 block of Rich Street in Gallipolis Ferry.

The Gallipolis and Valley fire departments, Mason County EMS and Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Varian assisted at the scene, according to the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

There is no word on what caused the fire.



Neighbors were able to get the couple out of the mobile home. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Neighbors who were here when the fire broke out say this was heartbreaking, to say the least. In this community, neighbors are considered family.

I went out and looked and the flames were just coming everywhere. Everything started exploding, there was… I don’t know what all was there, but there was explosion after explosion. Jackie Lobewallace, neighbor

Neighbor Jackie Lobewallace says she saw firsthand her community spring into action to save their neighbors. Lobewallace’s daughter was one of many who went to help the couple.

After rescuing the couple firefighters put out the flames before they could spread beyond the trailer home. Help from neighbors stretched far past Rich Street, other worried residents in the area called to check on other neighbors.

I had friends to go up and down the road and then they started messaging me, thought maybe it was mine and wanting to know if I was okay. Yeah, we’re a close-knit community around here. Jackie Lobewallace, neighbor

The fire also knocked out the power to nearby residents until AEP crews were able to restore service.