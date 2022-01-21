Two injured in Mason County single-vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that shut down part of U.S. 35 in Mason County. Jan. 21, 2022.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 5:23 p.m. this evening, Friday, Jan. 21 on U.S. 35 in the area of Cornstalk Road near Southside. The roadway has been closed down and there is no word yet on when it will

Dispatchers say medical helicopters are on their way to the scene to fly both patients for treatment, however, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash. West Virginia State Police are investigating.