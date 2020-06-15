Two injured in power plant ‘industrial accident’

NEW HAVEN, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been taken to the hospital following an industrial accident at the Philip Sporn Power Plant in New Haven, West Virginia.

Emergency dispatch officials received a call at approximately 10:48 a.m. that two people had been injured in an industrial accident at the plant, according to Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services.

Zimmerman says the individuals are believed to be employees and the accident happened in a gated area where demolition was taking place. One person was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Cabell County, and the other was taken to a local medical center.

Crews from the Mason County EMS, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Department and New Haven Police Department responded to the scene.

