HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There was a shooting on 4th Avenue in Huntington that injured two. This is in the same area as the shooting on Mar. 20, 2022.

Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022. They say there were two victims as a result of the shooting.

They say that the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.