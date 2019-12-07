Two injured in South Charleston crash that caused power outage

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue have reopened following a two-vehicle accident in South Charleston.

Emergency dispatchers say the accident happened around 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of MacCorkle Avenue. The crash struck a utility pole causing a power outage in the area. Two people have been transported to the hospital, but there is no word on their injuries.

