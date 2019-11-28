Two juveniles injured in ATV accident

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police say two juveniles were injured in an ATV crash Wednesday morning in Clay County.

Police say they responded to the call along Queen Road around 7:00 a.m. Two juvenile males, a 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger, were riding on an ATV and lost control of the vehicle in a curve. The ATV struck a guardrail and the juveniles were ejected from the vehicle.

Both were transported to CAMC General by Kanawha EMS. One juvenile has been treated and released. The other is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.

