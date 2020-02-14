Two juveniles stabbed in fights in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two juveniles have been stabbed after two separate but connected fights in Boyd County.

The fights took place at two different locations in the Ashland area and involved several people.

The first fight was reported in the area of 29th Street an Holt Street, where two juveniles were stabbed. One stabbing victim was raced to Kings Daughters Medical Center where he is in serious condition.

The other juvenile in that fight was treated and released.

Around an hour later, police responded to another juvenile stabbing, this time at Blackburn Avenue and Oakview Road at a residence.

This juvenile victim was transported to Cabell-Huntington Hospital for trauma care hand and has serious injuries.

At this time, no one has been charged with criminal charges.

The incident is specific to those involved in the disturbance and not random.