Two Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two employees at the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority management officials say all proper safety precautions have been and currently are being followed.

According to KCEAA Director of Education and Clinical Services Monica Mason, “All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance.”

As of Oct. 3, KCEAA has reported a total of four positives since the pandemic began.

