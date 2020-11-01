Coronavirus Updates

Two Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority employees test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two employees of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority test positive for COVID-19 just a little more than 72 hours after their last report.

KCEAA officials have reported five positive COVID-19 tests since Friday, Oct. 30. The individuals affected by the positive tests have been asked to quarantine and contact tracing is being conducted, according to officials.

Monica Mason, Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer, says all measures are being taken to clean workspaces and contact tracing is also being conducted.

