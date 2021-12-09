Two Kanawha County women lead push to help homeless veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha County women whose family has a rich history of military service were inspired to reach out to help homeless veterans around the holidays.

Emma Johnson and Joetta Kirk say the motivation for a holiday tradition they started is their passion for helping veterans. Thursday boxes and boxes of items donated from people as far away as Florida were unloaded at the Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center.

It is a labor of love for the two women.

“It just tears my heart all to pieces,” Johnson said, about the homeless veterans in the community. “We were doing Wreaths Across America and we come up with the idea to take up a few things for them.”

That set in motion a series of good deeds and launched a movement that just keeps getting bigger.

“As the years go by we just add more and more. We sit and make a list and that is what we ask for and we get abundance,” Johnson said.

It is a gesture that is met with gratitude. “As long as I’m alive it’ll be happening,” Kirk said.

The women also provided cash donations to help with bus passes.

