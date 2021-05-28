Two killed in multi-vehicle Kentucky crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky State Police confirm two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash that shutdown a portion of I-64’s eastbound lanes in Carter County earlier today, Friday, May 28.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police confirm two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of I-64’s eastbound lanes in Carter County earlier today, Friday, May 28.

The road closure at the 168 mile-marker near the Carter County fairgrounds was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet around 11:30 a.m. The roadway reopened around 3 p.m.

No further details in the crash have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS