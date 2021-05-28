Two killed in multi-vehicle Kentucky crash

Kentucky State Police confirm two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash that shutdown a portion of I-64’s eastbound lanes in Carter County earlier today, Friday, May 28.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police confirm two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of I-64’s eastbound lanes in Carter County earlier today, Friday, May 28.

The road closure at the 168 mile-marker near the Carter County fairgrounds was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet around 11:30 a.m. The roadway reopened around 3 p.m.

No further details in the crash have been released at this time.