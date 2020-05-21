Two lanes close after tree hits tractor trailer on I-77 NB

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The two right lanes of I-77 NB near mile marker 99 in Kanawha County are closed after a tree uprooted, falling into the roadway. DOH crews on scene say the tree hit a a moving tractor-trailer. It happened near the Greenbrier exit.

Right now, the left hand lane is moving along slowly, therefore delays are to be expected.

DOH crews say they hope to have the road cleared around 7 am. Officials say no serious injuries were reported and police on scene say they do not believe the driver of the semi-truck was transported to the hospital.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC DELAYS: tree in roadway I-77 NB bear greenbrier interchange pic.twitter.com/QukiixKPv2 — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) May 21, 2020

